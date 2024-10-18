100 FC Matches, 27 Centuries – Yet, Abhimanyu Easwaran Still Awaits India Debut

After being named as a standby player for the home Test series against England and the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021, his moment seemed imminent. He even made it to India’s squad for the subsequent away series against England – no longer a reserve on this occasion.

India have handed a number of Test debuts in the last three years, with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel now being mainstays in the team.

Abhimanyu, though, continues to wait for his opportunity. Patiently. Firm in his belief that the opportunity will – eventually, if not immediately – arrive.

On the eve of his 100th first-class match, he tells The Quint: