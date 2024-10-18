100 FC Matches, 27 Centuries – Yet, Abhimanyu Easwaran Still Awaits India Debut

In a story that has been 11 years in the making, featuring 7638 runs, 27 centuries and 29 half-centuries, Abhimanyu is embarking on the hundredth chapter. Yet, in this very story of 11 years, one which involves numerous domestic accolades, the debut Indian cap has always eluded him.
Engrossed in his zen, as if he is the epitome of patience and poise, there is nothing that will dare perturb Abhimanyu Easwaran.
Yet, among the more restive, the ‘will the debut ever happen’ apprehension is almost quotidian. It remains a query that is not responded with an answer, but a counter-question – Should the debut not have happened by now?
After being named as a standby player for the home Test series against England and the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021, his moment seemed imminent. He even made it to India’s squad for the subsequent away series against England – no longer a reserve on this occasion.
India have handed a number of Test debuts in the last three years, with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel now being mainstays in the team.
Abhimanyu, though, continues to wait for his opportunity. Patiently. Firm in his belief that the opportunity will – eventually, if not immediately – arrive.
On the eve of his 100th first-class match, he tells The Quint:
I have been lucky to be a part of the Indian Test team. Yes, I did not get the chance to make my debut, but that has happened to a lot of other players as well. All I can do is try to become better as a player and do my best for whichever team I am playing for. I want to be ready, so that whenever I get the opportunity to play for India, I play to the best of my ability.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
The Inevitable Sadness of Near-Misses, and It’s Solitary Antidote
For all the impermeable tranquillity he is engulfed in, does narrowly missing out on a debut not bother Abhimanyu at all?
He is refreshingly candid in his response.
When you get so close to realising your dream and you miss out when you’re just one step away – being a part of the squad but not making your debut – that of course makes you sad. But having said that, I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of the Indian cricket team. Not many people get to do that. I have also been a part of some great victories, memories of which will last forever. To be in the squad for the Lord’s Test and then to witness that win was really special. Yes, the dream is to play for the country, and I hope that will happen soon.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Abhimanyu believes that hard work is the only antidote to the inevitable sadness.
Whenever a squad gets announced, I want to see my name in it. There is of course some sadness when it does not happen, but all I can do it shrug it off and get back to work. I have played a lot of first-class cricket, and experience has taught me that the only thing that’s in my hands is my work. I can be as sad and frustrated as I want, but that is not going to get me selected. I try to ensure I am ready whenever I am given the opportunity.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Acknowledging the mental concomitants of rejections, Abhimanyu credits his support system:
There have been times when I haven’t felt good, but I am really lucky to have good people around me. My family, my coach, my friends – whenever I am feeling down, I have a chat with them and that gives me clarity about where my focus should be. My dad has been a huge pillar of support.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Dehradun’s Boy Is Bengal’s Man
Had he not checked his statistics, Abhimanyu might not have realised his 100th first-class match was approaching.
I did not even know I was going to play my 100th game until I checked the stats. Time has really flown by. It has been a great journey. Playing 100 first-class matches is a special achievement. I am really looking forward to it.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Only former captain Manoj Tiwary has had more Ranji Trophy appearances for Bengal than Abhimanyu. However, he does not hail from the city of joy. Born in Dehradun, the batter had made the journey 19 years ago.
I was born and brought up in Uttarakhand, but my state did not have an affiliation when I started playing. So, my dad did a recce and he chose Bengal. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) was organising a lot of tournaments for junior cricketers, and he felt the selection process in Bengal was also a lot clearer than some other states.
Not having family by his side at 10 years of age was challenging, but it also played a significant role in forging him into the cricketer he is today.
It was difficult to stay away from family at that age, but because I loved playing cricket the most, it was also a lot of fun. Playing in so many different grounds against different opponents every single day presented a lot of challenges. That has helped me grow as a cricketer and learn more about my game.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Two decades later, Abhimanyu feels his father, RP Easwaran’s decision – choosing Bengal over other states – could not have been any better.
I have been very lucky to represent Bengal across all formats and levels. I have played for the U-16, U-19, U-23 and now the senior side. It has been a great journey with Bengal so far, I have loved every bit of it. I also got to lead the team, which is a huge honour. Of course, there have been ups and downs, but that is bound to happen if you play for so long. The association have supported me whenever I was low – something that I am grateful for.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Fond Memories From the Indian Stint
Be it not involving any personal achievements, Abhimanyu heartily reminisces about his stint with the Indian Test team. Two victories, in particular, hold special significance – one at Lord’s, the other in Mirpur.
I vividly remember the Lord’s Test, where Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami formed that 89-run partnership, and then we got England all out in 60 overs. Another match I fondly remember was in Bangladesh, where we were 7/74, chasing a low target of 145. But R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer put their hands up and won us the game. Nothing can replace the feeling of winning those Test matches. What I learned from my time with the Indian team is that players at the top level, who represent India, know how to take responsibility during tough circumstances.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Barring those victories, Abhimanyu cherishes the time he spent with his inspiration – Virat Kohli.
I have been very lucky to spend time with Virat bhaiya. I have been a huge fan of his batting for a very, very long time. I have loved seeing him grow as a cricketer, witness the journey he has had. The intensity that he brings to the ground every single day is very commendable. The conversations that I had with him have taught me a lot.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
The IPL Dream
Albeit the discourse pertaining to Abhimanyu solitarily revolves around red-ball cricket, he wants to excel in all three formats.
I am working a lot on my white-ball game too. I had a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for Bengal last season, I have played a lot of List A cricket. I enjoy playing all the formats. It is people’s perception that I am a red-ball specialist. I can’t really change that. My aim is to play to the best of my abilities in all formats.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Having trailed with Delhi Capitals last season, Abhimanyu also aims to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.
I am not really in touch with any franchise at the moment, but IPL is the biggest league in the world. Every cricketer wants to play in the IPL, and it is also one of my dreams.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Can an IPL contract, and the fame associated with it, inadvertently earn him the Test cap?
He says:
I don’t know if playing in the IPL will help me get into the Indian Test team, but it will be a dream come true to play in the IPL. I am working hard on my white-ball game, trying to score as many runs as I can. If the IPL opportunity comes, I want to go there and express myself. I am waiting for that chance, hoping that it will come at the right time.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
For Abhimanyu Easwaran, Runs Are the Sole Ammunition
Abhimanyu has had an exemplary start to the season, scoring four consecutive centuries in three different competitions—twice for India B in the Duleep Trophy and once each for the Rest of India and Bengal in the Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy, respectively.
On his form, he says:
I am in a really good mental space right now. I have been working very hard, and it has paid off. The season has started well for me. For me now, it is about doing the things that I have been doing in the right way, and giving my best every single day in the field.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
In the Ranji Trophy, he has been among the more consistent batters, if not the most. The previous edition saw him scoring 337 runs in two matches, including a double century, whilst in the four editions preceding that, he had struck 10 centuries in 25 matches. Notably, his average had never dipped below 40 during this span – at times crossing 150.
The 29-year-old wants to continue treading the exigent path he has been on for the last 11 years.
I just need to keep doing what I have been doing. I aim to keep improving as a cricketer, keep getting fitter, keep scoring runs, and ensure I do my best in whatever opportunities I get. That is the only thing that’s in my hands, and I want to keep doing that.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
In the next nine months, India will play ten Test matches away from home – five against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, and five against England.
Will Abhimanyu be on the flight to either of the two nations?
He concludes by saying:
I want to play for my country. It is up to the selectors to decide when they will find me worthy to play for India. My job is to prepare for one game at a time, give my best in every match, and make sure I am ready whenever I get the chance.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
