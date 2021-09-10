5th Test: India Eye Historic Win Against England at Old Trafford

This could be only the third time that India could win a Test series in England after their triumph in 1971 - when they won 1-0 -- and 1986.



India will be mulling a few changes, including resting Jasprit Bumrah who has played four Test matches in a row and has a busy season ahead in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup.



However, the importance of the final Test could force them to play the Gujarat right-armer, who was the one to trigger English batting's collapse on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test with two quick wickets through reverse swing that unsettled the Englishmen.



India may also consider resting out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane and bring in a middle-order batsman like Mayank Agarwal or Suryakumar Yadav in his place.



Once again, the onus will be on the opening batting pair to lay a strong platform.