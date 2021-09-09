Surprising Misses in the India Squad for 2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Captain for the Sri Lanka series, Dhawan did not make it to the squad despite being in excellent touch this year and the squad also not having too many choices in terms of back-up. In the IPL, in the first half of 2021, Dhawan with 380 runs from 8 matches was the highest getter so far.

For Dhawan, one of the major criticisms was that he was a slow-starter. However, in recent years, the southpaw worked on his game and improved his strike rates, especially visible in the last two seasons of the IPL.

However, it wasn’t enough to make it to the 15-man squad with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as designated openers with Ishan Kishan as back up. Even Kohli has shown that he is willing to open in the 20-over format.

At the time the team was announced, Chief Selector Chetan Sharma said Dhawan is definitely in the scheme of things despite missing the bus on this occasion. However, it might just be the end of the road for Dhawan in T20s for India.

“He is a very important player for us. He was the captain in Sri Lanka. What discussion we had on him, I can’t disclose. But he is there in the loop. The need of the hour was that we wanted to look at other players while we give rest to Dhawan," the former India cricketer said on Wednesday.

