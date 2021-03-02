4th Test Pitch Will Help Turn Like in 2nd & 3rd Tests: Rahane

While Rohit Sharma has been the standout performer, others have struggled to get a big score even though batsmen like Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli have scored some fighting half-centuries.

Rahane attributed it - especially the poor show in third Test's first innings - to lack of cricket by India at home.

"You know that and we have not played too many games in India in the last 2-3 years. I think we last played a Test (against a top team) in India against South Africa in 2019. When we practiced, we decided to focus on playing spin bowling. Because in India you get those wickets," he said, and conceded that they have not had enough matches at home under their belt in recent years.

"When you play on spinning tracks, you have to play the line. It all about playing the line rather than thinking about it. Backing your defence and backing your ability on spinning and seaming wickets is the key."