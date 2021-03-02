Leach Doesn’t Criticise Pitches, But Wants Tests to Last Longer

"I don't really have too much to say about the pitch. You know we got outplayed in those conditions… Their spinners bowled really, very, very well. I don't think we should take anything away from them by sort of saying bad things about the wicket. They played very well. We need to learn from that and put things right in fourth Test," said the 29-year-old left-arm spinner.

"I don't have any issue with the pitch from playing point of view, want to make as much impact as possible. [Discussing the pitch is] Distraction for me," he added.

Leach, who has taken 16 wickets in the series so far, with three four-wicket hauls, said that the red ball in the fourth Test will be a little more consistent than the pink ball.

"The pink skidded more than the red one did. Under lights and in the day as well. Maybe it will be a little bit more consistent in how it reacts off the wicket. But we will have to wait and see."