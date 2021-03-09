2nd ODI: Jhulan Goswami Picks 4 as India Women Bowl Out SA for 157

Opting to field first after winning the toss, India knocked over openers Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) within the first 6 overs as Goswami and Mansi Joshi both struck.

A 60-run third wicket partnership between Sune Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) then steadied the ship for the visitors before Joshi accounted for the South African captain.

Mignon de Preez (11) was the next to depart Rajeshwari Gayakwad had her first scalp, reducing the visitors to 99/4.