2nd ODI: Jhulan Goswami Picks 4 as India Women Bowl Out SA for 157

After a defeat in the first ODI, the Indian women’s cricket team put on a brilliant show in the first half of the second ODI against South Africa in Lucknow.
Jhulan Goswami’s four-wicket haul (4/42) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s (3/37) three-wicket haul helped the hosts skittle out South Africa for 157 in 41 overs. This was Jhulan Goswami’s 9th four-wicket haul in her 184th ODI.
Opting to field first after winning the toss, India knocked over openers Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) within the first 6 overs as Goswami and Mansi Joshi both struck.
A 60-run third wicket partnership between Sune Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) then steadied the ship for the visitors before Joshi accounted for the South African captain.
Mignon de Preez (11) was the next to depart Rajeshwari Gayakwad had her first scalp, reducing the visitors to 99/4.
Marizanne Kapp became Goswami’s second victim when the veteran pacer was brought back into the attack by Mithali Raj.
Harmanpreet Kaur then cleaned up the Lara Goodall for 49, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother with the score 130/6. Goodall, who top scored for the South Africans, smashed two boundaries while Luus hit five.
Nadine de Klerk (8) and Shabnim Ismail (0) found Goswami to good to deal with before Trisha Chetty (12) lost her wicket to Gayakwad.
Gayakwad then wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Nonkululeko Mlaba (0) and finished with a 3-wicket haul.
India, who lost the first game in Lucknow, need 158 to bring the five-match series to level pegging in the second ODI.
Published: 09 Mar 2021,12:19 PM IST