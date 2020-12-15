We’ve Got Plenty of Moves to Handle Chin Music: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill says it can be "quite intimidating" to play cricket in Australia but is confident that India will not back down when faced with either sledging or short-pitched deliveries during the four-Test series starting in Adelaide on 17 December.

In contention for the opener's slot, Gill showed great technique and composure during his 43 and 65 in the two innings against Australia 'A' in the pink-ball warm-up game in Sydney.

The 21-year-old, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, is eyeing a Test debut and said he is looking forward to the opportunity of playing Australia in Australia.

"It's quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it," Gill told KKR's official website.