1st ODI: ‘Thought to Give Chance to Guys Who Haven’t Played a Lot..’, Says Rohit

After beating West Indies by five wickets in a one-sided ODI series opener at Kensington Oval, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that the reason behind rejigging the batting order in a chase of 115 was to give time to the players who haven’t played much in the last few weeks.

"We said that we wanted to give a chance to the guys. Never thought we'd lose five wickets but it was a good chance to give a chance to a lot of the guys who have just come in. I thought restricting them to 115 got us in a commanding position that we needed so we thought we could give those guys a chance who haven't played a lot in the last few weeks," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the rejig, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made his promotion to opening count by top-scoring with 52, while Rohit finished off the chase after coming out to bat at seven. He felt India's takeaway was the bowling effort in bundling out West Indies for 114.