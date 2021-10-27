2021 T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill's Injury Could Rule Him Out for India Game

"We'll see how he scrubs up overnight," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told reporters after the match. "He looked in a little bit of discomfort at the end of the game and it might take 24 to 48 hours to see how he goes."



New Zealand have already lost pace bowler Lockie Ferguson to a calf muscle tear and he was unable to take the field in the game against Pakistan.



The coach said that the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Technical Committee's decision not to approve Adam Milne as a replacement for Ferguson in time for the Pakistan game was disappointing.



"We tried pretty hard to get across the line with the ICC our replacement player, but it wasn't to be. That was really disappointing for us because Adam Milne is someone who's waiting in the wings as a like-for-like replacement. We'll seek clarification on that decision of theirs."