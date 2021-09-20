Will Pakistan Cricket Continue to Suffer After NZ’s Last-Minute Withdrawal?

In his press conference on Sunday, Wasim Khan, PCB CEO, expressed disappointment and said that NZ have set a bad precedent for others. And it would not be wrong to say that the hasty actions of New Zealand will dent Pakistan’s chances of hosting England and Australia, both of whom are set to tour the country in a few weeks and months’ time.

For a moment, leave aside the financial aspect of the withdrawal and think of how the efforts of the PCB have gone to waste because of a unilateral decision. It will be incredibly difficult for the PCB to convince the England Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) who haven’t toured the country for more two decades now to send their teams to the Pakistani shores.

If the ECB and CA follow NZ’s suit, PCB is all set to incur heavy losses. Not only will it be denied an opportunity to host a full SENA season at home, it will be robbed of the opportunity to host the ICC events in the upcoming events’ cycle. The PCB has made bids on several ICC events that are set to take place between the 2024-2031 cycle. But for that to happen, the PCB must host one, or ideally, all the big boys at home to earn the trust of all cricketing nations.

From cricketers to administrators to an average Pakistani fan, all feel betrayed. And they have good reasons to feel so. They know and realise how difficult the journey of bringing cricket back to Pakistan has been. While some see this as a political conspiracy, the former Kiwi fast bowler Danny Morrison expressed shock and disappointment.