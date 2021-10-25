T20 World Cup: After Hectic IPL, India Welcomes Break Before NZ Game, Says Kohli

Asked, how does he see the week-long gap between the opening 'Super 12' game against Pakistan and the next assignment against New Zealand on 31 October, Kohli said during the post-match press conference that, "I think it works really well for us from all point of views. Knowing that we have played a full-fledged season already, we played the IPL, which is very high octane by itself in testing conditions here in the UAE, and then we come into the World Cup. So for us these big breaks are definitely something that's going to help us as a team to be in the prime physical condition that we need to be to play this high-intensity tournament.



"T20 World Cup is always a high-intensity tournament, and it will help us, again, to regroup as a team to get to the practice sessions eager to execute the things that we want to, prepare in a very confident manner and then arrive on the day again to make sure that this time we execute our plans, and we have enough confidence in our ability that with this preparation time, we'll come out once again being in a positive frame of mind. For us as a team personally I can say it's a good thing that's happening. We'll have time to reflect and to prepare again," added Kohli, who will be stepping down as T20 captain after the World T20 assignment.