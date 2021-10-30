2021 T20 World Cup: Crowd Behaviour During Pakistan-Afghanistan Game Faces Probe

Though more than 16,000 tickets were issued for the night game between Pakistan and Afghanistan, thousands of ticketless fans travelled to the venue and then attempted to force their entry into the stadium, the ICC said in a statement late on Friday.



"Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation.



"At approximately 7pm (8.30 pm IST), Dubai Police directed that all gates should remain closed and no further entry was permitted to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue," the ICC said in the statement.