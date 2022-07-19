CWG: A Happy Hunting Ground for Indian Weightlifters

A new rule prevented India from rejigging the weight categories of its lifters for maximum advantage but country's 15-member strong contingent, headlined by Mirabai Chanu, is still expected to return with a bagful of medals from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth tournaments, be it the CWG or the Commonwealth Championships, have been a happy hunting ground for Indian weightlifters, who revel in the absence of traditional powerhouses like China and North Korea.