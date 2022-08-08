CWG 2022: G Sathiyan Bags Bronze, Sharath Kamal Up Next in Gold Medal Match

G Sathiyan has added a third medal to India's tally on this final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with the bronze medal in the men's singles table tennis event.

Sathiyan, the third seed, defeated local favourited Paul Drinkhall in the bronze medal match but not without his English opponent pulling off a major comeback in the match.

Sathiyan took a 11-9, 11-3, 11-5 early in the match but Drinkhall fought his way back 11-8 and 11-9. It was down to the final game, and the Indian 29-year-old closed it at 11-9.

Next up in the TT arena will be Sharath Kamal who will be fighting for his third medal at this CWG, a gold in the men's singles event. He will be playing Liam Pitchford of England