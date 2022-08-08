CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen One Step Away From Winning Maiden Gold

A slew of unforced errors from Sen saw Jia take the next five points to make it 9-16. Sen tried to hang in the game, but after the Singaporean took a shoe change break at 15-18, he was able to level the match when Sen hit a forehand long.

Sen built an 11-7 lead in the decider though Jia made the Indian work hard for every point. The Singaporean was also given a last warning for delay in between points.

Sen got four points and converted the first one with a deft drop shot that set up a backhand winner.

"I didn't get in the rhythm in the second, but I managed to pull it off in the end. The crowd support also helped a lot in the first game," said Sen.

"It was a tough game today. I have played him before, so I was expecting a good, fast-paced match. I wanted to control the net much better, but overall and from the back, the defence was very good. That was a really good match before the final," said Sen.

Sen will face World No 42 Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia in the summit clash on Monday.