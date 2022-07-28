Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Women's Hockey Team Eye Redemption at Birmingham

The Indian women's hockey team is currently based at Birmingham, about 140 kilometres away from a place they will have very fond memories of – Manchester. The city from northwest England was the venue for the final of the 2002 Commonwealth Games, in which India defeated the host to win their one and the only gold medal in the competition so far.

India defeated hosts England 3-2 in extra time to win the gold medal, coming back to score the winner in the final moments of extra time. The two teams are on the path to collision in Birmingham as well, having being place in the same Pool A alongside Ghana, Canada and Wales.