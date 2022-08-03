Commonwealth Games 2022: India's List of Winners, Medal Tally at CWG Birmingham

Check all the details on Commonwealth Games Medal Tally 2022: List of Winners and India Medal Tally CWG Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 or CWG Birmingham 2022 began with a marvelous opening ceremony on 29 July at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The championship is a 12-day sports extravaganza, which will end on 8 August. The Indian contingent is holding the 6th position in the CWG medal tally list 2022 and has won 13 medals till date, including 5 golds, 5 silvers, and 3 bronzes. Famous Indian weightlifting champion, Mirabai Chanu, won the first gold medal for India in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49 Kg) at CWG Birmingham 2022. India is participating for the 18th time in the Commonwealth Games.
In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, almost 200 Indian athletes will be participating in 16 different sports events. In the previous Commonwealth Games 2018, India held a record of winning 66 medals, which included 26 golds, 20 silvers, and 20 bronzes.
As for the overall medal tally, Australia is still leading the charts with 106 medals in their account, followed by England (86) and New Zealand (26).
The total number of medals won by India at CWG 2022 Birmingham are 13 (5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze) and the list of winners is given below:
Gold: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Women's Weightlifting, 49 Kgs); Achinta Sheuli (Men's Weightlifting, 73 kg); Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men's Weightlifting, 67 Kgs), Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta (Men's Table Tennis Championship); Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey, (Women's Fours- Lawn Bowls).
Silver: Men's Weightlifting - Sanket Sargar (55 kg); Women's Judo Championship - Shushila Likmabam (48 kg); Women's Weightlifting - Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (55 Kg); Men's Weightlifting - Vikas Thakur (96 Kg).
Bronze: Women's Weightlifting - Harjinder Kaur (71 Kg); Men's Weightlifting - Gururaja Poojar (61 Kg); Men's Judo - Vijay Kumar Yadav (60 Kg).
On 2 August 2022, Day 5 of the championship, Australia still maintains rank 1 with a total number of 106 medals in its account. Let us check the latest country-wise list of winners along with their ranks at CWG Birmingham 2022:
Australia: Gold (42) Silver (32) Bronze (32); Total= 106
England: Gold (31) Silver (34) Bronze (21); Total= 86
New Zealand: Gold (13) Silver (7) Bronze (6), Total= 26
Canada: Gold (11) Silver (16) Bronze (19); Total= 46
South Africa: Gold (6) Silver (5) Bronze (5), Total= 16
India: Gold (5) Silver (5) Bronze (3); Total= 13
Scotland: Gold (3) Silver (8) Bronze (15); Total= 26
Wales: Gold (3) Silver (2) Bronze (8); Total= 13
Malaysia: Gold (3) Silver (2) Bronze (3); Total= 8
Nigeria: Gold (3) Silver (1) Bronze (4); Total= 8
Cyprus: Gold (2) Silver (1) Bronze (4); Total= 7
Uganda: Gold (2) Silver (0) Bronze (0); Total= 2
Singapore: Gold (1) Silver (3) Bronze (1); Total= 5
Trinidad & Tobago: Gold (1) Silver (1) Bronze (1); Total= 3
Samoa: Gold (1) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 2
Bermuda: Gold (1) Silver (0) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Northern Ireland: Gold (0) Silver (2) Bronze (3); Total= 5
Kenya: Gold (0) Silver (2) Bronze (2); Total= 4
Fiji: Gold (0) Silver (2) Bronze (1); Total= 3
Mauritius: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (1); Total= 2
Guernsey: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Jamaica: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Papua New Guinea: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Tanzania: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
The Gambia: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Malta: Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1); Total= 1
Namibia: Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1); Total= 1
Nauru: Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1); Total= 1
Sri Lanka: Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1); Total= 1
