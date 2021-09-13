Ronaldo Effect: What Big Players Do for Business Goals of Clubs Like Man United

The prodigal son returns. In the last few days of a frenzied football transfer window , Manchester United pulled off a dream signing, welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo back to his former club.

Excitement over his return to the Premier League is high – and with good reason. There are only a handful of sports stars on the planet who can generate this kind of global interest.

But how does a player of Ronaldo’s professional stature affect the business side of a major football club? Where are the key financial wins generated by sporting superstars?