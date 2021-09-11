Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice on Return as Manchester United Win 4-1

Ronaldo had recently moved to Manchester United -- the club at which he had made a name for himself, from Italian champions Juventus. From United, the Portuguese superstar had gone to Spanish giants Real Madrid.



Back in his favourite role for United after a gap of 12 years, CR7 needed the first half to get going as he opened the scoring for United in first-half injury time.



After missing a couple of half-chances, Ronaldo got his first goal when he capitalised on a chance after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled the ball inside the six-yard box off an effort by Mason Greenwood. Ronaldo was the quickest to react and tapped the ball into the goal to make it 1-0 for United.



Ronaldo had scored his 84th and last goal for Manchester United 12 years and 124 days ago.

