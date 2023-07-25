Satwik-Chirag Attain their Career High Ranking, Climb to World Number 2

Capping off a week where they won yet another title, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have now climbed to their career-best ranking of World number 2 in the latest standings released on Tuesday.

The pair replaced the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang, whom they had defeated in the semi-finals of the recently concluded Korea Open that the Indian pair won. In the final, they had beaten the reigning world number one pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Satwik and Chirag had started the season as the fifth ranked doubles pair in the world, and have since won four major titles.