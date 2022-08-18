Champions Chess Tour: Carlsen And Praggnanandhaa Neck-And-Neck After Third Round

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa earned a hard-fought win in the third round as the Indian star and World No 1 Magnus Carlsen remained are neck-and-neck on a perfect 9/9 score after both won their matches in the FTX Crypto Cup.

Pragg, bidding for his first Meltwater Champions Chess Tour title, wasn't at his best against an aggressive opponent in Hans Niemann but still ground out 3 points with a final game win on Wednesday.

Niemann had shown he meant business as he got off to a winning start against the 17-year-old joint-leader.