What Does the Candidates Tournament Win Mean for Gukesh? Why Is It Important?

Around dawn in India on 22 April, news came through from Canada bearing historical significance, as Dommaraju Gukesh, the 17-year-old chess prodigy, won the 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto. Despite competing against the likes of a two-time Candidates champion in Ian Nepomniachtchi, world number 2 Fabiano Caruana and world number 3 Hikaru Nakamura, Gukesh stood the tallest.

But, what does the win mean to him? Why is this competition significant? Let’s find out.