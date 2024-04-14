Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 8: Gukesh Back on Top, Humpy Gets First Win

Besides Gukesh, Koneru Humpy was the other Indian who clinched a victory in the eighth round, beating R Vaishali. The youngster opted for an aggressive approach, using the Botvinnik variation of the Grünfeld defense, and did well to keep the game at even stevens, but Humpy’s experience worked in her advantage as he nailed her opponent down with her endgame strategy. This was her maiden win of the competition.

Elsewhere, Fabiano Caruana, touted as among the favourites to win the competition, erred yet again as he was handed a defeat by fellow American Hikaru Nakamura, who is now on a five-match unbeaten streak after what was a rather surprising defeat to Vidit Gujrathi.

The biggest surprise of the day, however, was perhaps Nijat Abasov’s excellent performance against Ian Nepomniachtchi, enabling him to hold the Russian to a draw – an outcome which visibly did not go down well with the defending Candidates champion.

In the women’s section, Nurgyul Salimova and Anna Muzychuk were involved in an almighty marathon which eventually ended in a draw after 120 moves. Meanwhile, Lei Tingjie’s late resurgence continues to gather pace as she won her third consecutive game, beating fellow Chinese player and tournament favourite Tan Zhongyi on this occasion. The game between Nurgyul Salimova and Aleksandra Goryachkina ended in a draw as well.