Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: Nitu & Saweety in Finals Live Streaming

Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, and Saweety in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 Finals.
(Picture Credits: BFI Photos)
Indian boxing stars Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, and Saweety Boora have reached to the finals of the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 with their breathtaking performance in the semi-final match on Thursday, 23 March 2023.
In the 50kg category semi-final match Nikhat beat Colombia's Ingrit Valencia with 5-0 while Nitu defeated Alua Balkibekova by 5-2 in the 48 kg category.
The twice world bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain trounced Li Qian of China by a 4-1 margin to make a place in the finals, and Saweety thrashed Australia's Sue- Emma Greentree with a 4-3 win to and cruised into the final match of the renowned boxing tournament.
Let us read about Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 finals and the live streaming and telecast details of Nitu and Saweety's final bouts.
The final match of Nitu Ghanghas will take place on 25 March 2023.
The final match of Saweety Boora will take place today on 25 March 2023.
The final match of Nitu & Saweety wil start at 6 pm IST at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.
The live streaming of Nitu and Saweety's final boxing match will be available on SonyLiv app & Website, and the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan.
The live telecast of Nitu and Saweety's final bouts will be available on the Doordarshan and Sony Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)