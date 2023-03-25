Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: Nitu & Saweety in Finals Live Streaming

Indian boxing stars Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, and Saweety Boora have reached to the finals of the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 with their breathtaking performance in the semi-final match on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

In the 50kg category semi-final match Nikhat beat Colombia's Ingrit Valencia with 5-0 while Nitu defeated Alua Balkibekova by 5-2 in the 48 kg category.

The twice world bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain trounced Li Qian of China by a 4-1 margin to make a place in the finals, and Saweety thrashed Australia's Sue- Emma Greentree with a 4-3 win to and cruised into the final match of the renowned boxing tournament.

Let us read about Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 finals and the live streaming and telecast details of Nitu and Saweety's final bouts.