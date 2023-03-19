World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Qualify for Pre-Quarters

World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen defeated Boualam Roumaysa 5-0.
(Photo: Twitter/Nikhat_Zareen)
India's top pugilists, Nikhat Zareen and Manisha Moun dominated proceedings on Day 4 of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after securing identical wins by unanimous decision, at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Sunday, 19 March.
Being at her razor-sharp best, Nikhat toppled the top seed Boualam Roumaysa of Algeria with a 5-0 victory in the 50kg category. The reigning World Champion asserted her dominance over the Algerian from the get-go and landed accurate, powerful punches to have the first round to her name.
Speaking after her stellar victory, Nikhat said, "My strategy today was to dominate a little from the first round itself as she (Roumaysa) is the top seed and had an advantage. I have never played against her before but I have seen her bouts previously. She is a fighter and she gets aggressive if one goes in close range with her so my strategy was to play from distance. There was some clinching from time to time but in the end, I won so I am happy."
Nikhat will now take on Mexico's Herrera Alvarez Fatima in what will be a rematch of last edition's Round of 32 bout between the two pugilists.
Similar to Nikhat, the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57kg) also recorded a 5-0 win by ousting Tina Rahimi of Australia. marking a successful day at the office for India.
Starting on the front foot, the 25-year-old pugilist from Haryana was in cruise control throughout the bout and gave her opponent no chance to make a comeback.
"While we had planned the strategy for this bout beforehand, the coaches' advice in between the bout helped me understand the opposition's mindset, land my punches perfectly and conserve my energy. I am here to fight and feel great carrying the weight of the country on my shoulders. I would like to thank the amazing support from Indians which has been crucial in helping the women boxers reach pre-quarters," said Manisha.
Manisha will next face Nur Elif Turhan of Turkey in the next round.
On Monday, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) along with Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg) and Preeti (54kg) will take to the ring for their pre-quarters bouts.
The 2018 World Champion Li Qian of China (75kg) who also has two Olympics medals to her name will be playing her tournament opener on Monday as well.
The ongoing event is witnessing the participation of 324 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 65 countries fighting for titles in 12 weight categories. The tournament has a massive prize pool of Rs 20 crore.
