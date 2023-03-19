World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Qualify for Pre-Quarters

Manisha Also Victorious

Similar to Nikhat, the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57kg) also recorded a 5-0 win by ousting Tina Rahimi of Australia. marking a successful day at the office for India.

Starting on the front foot, the 25-year-old pugilist from Haryana was in cruise control throughout the bout and gave her opponent no chance to make a comeback.

"While we had planned the strategy for this bout beforehand, the coaches' advice in between the bout helped me understand the opposition's mindset, land my punches perfectly and conserve my energy. I am here to fight and feel great carrying the weight of the country on my shoulders. I would like to thank the amazing support from Indians which has been crucial in helping the women boxers reach pre-quarters," said Manisha.

Manisha will next face Nur Elif Turhan of Turkey in the next round.