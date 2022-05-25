Mary Kom Visits Nikhat After World C'ship Medal, Zareen Takes 'Idol's' Blessings

It's been a bitter rivalry for the last few years but MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen have put the past behind them and came together to celebrate India's newest gold medal at the World Championships.

Boxing legend Mary visited Nikhat at the Sports Authority of India's IGI Stadium in New Delhi, days after the 25-year-old returned home after winning the gold at the World Championship in Turkey last week.

Nikhat posted a picture with her 'idol' and captioned it, 'No victory is complete without your idol’s blessings'.