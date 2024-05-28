Olympics Boxing Qualifiers: Nishant Dev & Sachin Advance, Abhinash Eliminated

Nishant Dev out-punched and outclassed his Mongolian opponent in just over two minutes in the 71kg second-round bout to reach the pre-quarterfinal stage while Sachin Siwach also advanced to the Round of 16 with a convincing win in the 57kg weight category at the 2nd Boxing World qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday (28 May).

Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto and forced a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross-hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left to play in Round 1.