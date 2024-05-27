Boxing World Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro Wins Round 1, Abhimanyu's Campaign Ends

Indian boxer Ankushita Boro
Image: X/OlympicKhel
Former world youth champion Ankushita Boro prevailed over Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the 60kg category while Abhimanyu Loura went down against Ireland’s Kelyn Cassidy in the second round of the 80kg weight category in the 2nd Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.
However, it was not an outing to remember for Loura. The National Championships bronze medallist came into the second-round clash against two-time Irish champion Cassidy, high on confidence after beating Bulgaria’s 10-time national champion Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling encounter.
Sachin will face Frederik Jensen of Denmark, Jamwal will take on Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory and Nishant Dev will meet Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene of Mongolia.
India has already secured three quotas for the Paris Games with Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games. India has fielded seven men and three women boxers in the 2nd world qualifiers and five of them have received an opening round bye.
