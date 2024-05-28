Percentage is Still Low, Need More Female Players in Chess – GM Koneru Humpy

Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy.
In the realm of Indian chess, 37-year-old grandmaster Koneru Humpy stands as a stalwart and has been a prominent figure for the last two decades.
Her journey is adorned with numerous accolades, including being a two-time Asian Women’s Chess Champion, three-time Commonwealth Chess Champion, and two-time Asian Games medalist, all testifying to her brilliance on the board. At the 2024 Candidates Tournament held in Canada, the grandmaster finished as the runner-up position in the women's section.
In 2002, Koneru Humpy became the youngest woman at that time in the world to achieve the title of Grandmaster at just 15 years of age.
She discussed the pivotal role her father played in shaping her career, reminisced about past achievements, offered advice to aspiring young players, and reflected on the evolving landscape of chess over the years.
Here are the excerpts:
Regarding the introduction of the world's first-ever classical tournament with equal pay for women at the upcoming Norway Chess event, what are your thoughts on this initiative?
This initiative is fantastic. They've invited players from diverse age groups, ranging from the most experienced like Pia Cramling to the youngest participant like Vaishali. They've included Chinese world champion Ju Wenjun and Lei Tingjie, along with players like Anna Muzychuk and myself. This diversity makes it one of the most intriguing tournaments with its unique format, including different time controls and the Armageddon drawing system. It's my first time experiencing this, and I'm looking forward to enjoying the event.
Given that this tournament presents a new experience for you, what specific preparations did you undertake?
I've been putting in the work. Over the last 15 days, I've been practicing every day, focusing mainly on regular drills. Like any other professional, I've also dedicated time to studying openings, solving problems, and playing online matches. My sole focus has been on preparing for the event. This format is a bit different for me because in classical draws, you'd have a clear result, but here, it's decided by Armageddon, so there's no room for being too solid. Someone has to advance. So I can't say my strategy will be the same because the format has changed. However, I won't be thinking about standings at the beginning of the tournament. That much, I can say.
Reflecting on the 2024 Candidates Tournament, what was your mindset and set of expectations as you entered the competition, and how satisfied were you with your overall performance by the end?
Well, before the tournament, I dedicated about one and a half months to preparation. Usually, I don't get much time to focus all day, but I made an exception for the Candidates. Starting from the third round, I began to lose control and didn't win any games in the first half, which was very disappointing. In the second half, I started with a win against Vaishali, and my last game with Lee was crucial for finishing second. The second half of the tournament was more satisfying for me as a player, even though I didn't do well in the first half. Overall, it was a mixed tournament for me. I wasn't desperate to get first place; I just wanted to play my game and see how things went. Each player was strong, so I focused on playing well and taking risks when opportunities arose. Despite the tough first half, it was a good experience, especially since it was a long tournament and I was the most senior player there.
Koneru Humpy playing against Vaishali at the 2024 Candidates Chess Tournament in Canada.
With Vaishali also representing India in this tournament, are there any conversations between you two regarding strategies or tactics?
No, not particularly. While we do converse casually, we don't delve into tournament specifics or preparation details. Ultimately, everyone is a competitor, and when we sit at the board, we see each other solely as opponents. Regardless of nationality or background, the goal is always to win the game.
With you and Vaishali representing India among the eight participants in this year's Women's Candidates Tournament, it's a significant achievement for Indian chess. What message do you think this sends to young girls who dream of playing the game?
I think during their younger days, it's very important for girls to play in open sections more frequently. Competing with higher-standard players will help them improve their game significantly. It's not necessarily required to play in women-only or men-only tournaments unless they are focused on winning a specific tournament or aiming for a particular prize. Until they are around 16-17 years old, I would recommend they participate more often in men's tournaments to improve their ratings and strength. Once they reach a strong potential, they can return to the women's section and compete for the top prizes at any time.
Humpy at her felicitation ceremony after winning National championship in 1996.
Chess is experiencing a paradigm shift, especially in India. People are more interested in the sport and more kids are taking it up as a career for themselves. What do you believe has contributed to this shift?
I think we are experiencing a fantastic period in India. All the youngsters are performing well and coming into the international arena. The Federation supported us for the Candidates Tournament by providing funding for training, which has led to some interesting results. I believe we need more training camps to identify young talent and provide them with the necessary coaching to reach higher levels. In the men's section, we already have a lot of youngsters and a steady stream of strong players emerging. We should be very proud of them. In the women's section, we also have talented players, but we need to increase their numbers as the percentage is still quite low.
Humpy with her father and coach Koneru Ashok.
Having been in the game for over three decades, what are the major changes you have observed throughout the years?
Over the decades, numerous changes have occurred. I recall my first World Championship, where I carried notebooks filled with photocopies of opening preparations because laptops weren't common. That’s how we used to prepare back in the day. We had to extract opening ideas from various books and photocopy them for preparation. Now, everything is available online. You can easily access opening theory without spending hours studying. Even players with ratings of 1800-1900 are well-versed in opening theory, unlike before when they fell into traps easily. However, success still relies on a combination of skills and theoretical knowledge. The availability of online resources and platforms has significantly impacted practical learning opportunities. Chess engines also play a larger role now, contributing to deeper preparation. The increase in tournaments and opportunities is also notable. For instance, tournaments like the Norway Chess offering equal prize pools for both men and women signal progress in the chess world. These changes reflect a significant evolution in the game.
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam presenting the Arjuna Award to Koneru Humpy in 2004.
You achieved the title of the youngest female grandmaster in 2002 and have numerous accomplishments to your credit, including being a two-time Asian Women’s Chess Champion, three-time Commonwealth Chess Champion, and two-time Asian Games medal winner. What has the experience been like?
After achieving the grandmaster title, I faced a period of underperformance and even lost my rating in a couple of tournaments. At just 15, I lacked the stability to consistently perform well. However, around 2006, I began to improve, and by 2007, I had crossed the 2600 rating mark and won some international open tournaments. I consider 2007 as the peak of my career, both in terms of rating and performance. Having my father as a trainer was invaluable to me. He understood not just chess, but also my thinking process, psychology, and attitude. His guidance and insights were crucial in helping me navigate challenges and make strategic decisions. I never had foreign trainers; my father has been my trainer since childhood. With his support, I consider myself a self-made player.
Humpy took a sabbatical of two years (2016-18) from chess.
Your comeback in 2016, winning the rapid Women's Championship in Moscow after a sabbatical, was remarkable. What inspired or motivated you the most to make this comeback? Was it challenging to return after almost 700 days away from the game?
Well, I always wanted to come back, but I waited until my daughter turned one because she was too small to travel for tournaments, which typically last around 10 to 15 days. My first event back was the Chess Olympiad. Initially, I didn't perform well in the first two or three tournaments, which was expected since I had been on a two-year break and was jumping straight into major tournaments. I wasn't satisfied with my performance, even though I wasn't practicing every day. I had seen success before and didn't want to finish at the bottom of tournaments. I started analyzing my game seriously and questioned whether I could perform as strongly as before. That's when my dad told me that I didn't need to prove anything anymore. I had already achieved a lot, and I had made my mark. He advised me not to focus on results or rankings but to play my game regardless of the outcome. That advice really helped me. I won a Grand Prix soon after and had a good year overall. Towards the end of the year, I won the world rapid championship. Now, I believe that enjoying the sport is more important than the results. I focus on playing my game throughout the tournament and only pay attention to standings towards the end. My approach to chess has evolved to prioritize enjoyment over results.
