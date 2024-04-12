2024 Paris Olympics: Mary Kom Steps Down as Chef-de-Mission of Indian Contingent

Citing personal reasons, MC Mary Kom steps down as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics.
Boxing legend and 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist M C Mary Kom has stepped down as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing personal reasons.
Mary Kom, appointed as the Chef de Mission of the Indian Contingent last month, wrote a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr PT Usha, asking to be relieved from her position as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent.
In her letter to the IOA President, Mary Kom said she was grateful to the Indian Olympic Association for placing its faith in her to serve as Chef de Mission in Paris 2024.
"I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," the letter further read.
IOA chief acknowledged the receipt of a letter from MC Mary Kom, and said a replacement would be named after appropriate consultations.
"I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer’s privacy," she added.
Paris Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August in the French capital.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)