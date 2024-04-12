2024 Paris Olympics: Mary Kom Steps Down as Chef-de-Mission of Indian Contingent

Boxing legend and 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist M C Mary Kom has stepped down as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing personal reasons.

Mary Kom, appointed as the Chef de Mission of the Indian Contingent last month, wrote a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr PT Usha, asking to be relieved from her position as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent.

In her letter to the IOA President, Mary Kom said she was grateful to the Indian Olympic Association for placing its faith in her to serve as Chef de Mission in Paris 2024.