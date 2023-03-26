Nikhat Zareen Defends Title, Becomes Two-Time World Championship Gold Medallist

Nikhat's opponent in Sunday's final, Nguyen Thi Tam, was two-time Asian champion and 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist.



Despite shifting to the light flyweight category, the distinguished pugilist from Telangana comfortably dominated all of her opponents at the World Championships in New Delhi, including the African champion Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria, the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand and the Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

"This is the first competition in my boxing career where I am fighting a total of six bouts, especially back to back and all against experienced and tough opponents. However, I am really happy by the calibre of the performance I am showing here. I have placed my way into the finals even in the 50kg weight category and there is just one more match to go to win and defend my title. As I am moving forward my game is improving so I hope to give my best in the finals," Nikhat had said after her semi-final victory on Thursday.