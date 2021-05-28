Mary Kom Rues Lack of Quality Practice in Build-Up to Olympics

The second wave of coronavirus has upset her groundwork for the Olympics, she points out. "Many of my sparring partners have tested positive. If you win, you don't have to overestimate the success; just continue your hard work. I am not overconfident, and am looking forward to the final against the well-known Kazakh boxer [Nazym Kyzaibay at the Asian Championships]," said Mary Kom.

Mary Kom has won five editions of the Asian Boxing Championships and has her eyes set on the sixth title. The experienced campaigner did find the going tough in the semi-final against Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, but held her own to emerge victorious in the bout on the virtue of a 4-1 split decision.