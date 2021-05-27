Mary Kom and Sakshi March Into Gold Medal Match of Asian C'ships

The 38-year-old Indian was all class in her semi-final bout as she beat Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg 4-1 and will next face Kazakhstan’s two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay, who entered the final after beating Sri Lanka's Nadeeka Pushpakumari with the referee stopping contest (RSC) after the first round.

Mary made a defensive start to her semi-final bout and took her time in the first round. The six-time world champion made the Mongolian opponent work hard and looked in good touch in the next round as she landed timely and powerful punches to put pressure on Altantsetseg and eventually win the bout with ease.

Mary is returning to competitive action with this being only her second outing since the lockdown in 2020. She also recently recovered from dengue.

The boxing star is headed to the Tokyo Olympics later this year, having qualified for the event in March last year, right before the lockdown. Mary has already won six medals at the Asian Championships, including five golds.