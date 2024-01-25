‘Forced To Quit Due to Age Limit’: Mary Kom Announces Retirement From Boxing

Boxer Mary Kom on Wednesday, 24 January, announced her decision to retire from the sport citing the age limit.

Kom, 41, said that she was "forced to quit" due to the age limit, but still had the willingness to compete.

"I have the hunger still but unfortunately because of the age limit it is over. I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more but I am being forced to quit. I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life," she said during an event on Wednesday.