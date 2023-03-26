India's Nitu, Saweety Strike Historic Gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora scripted history by winning their respective gold medal matches at the 2023 Boxing World Championships in Delhi's the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Saturday.

While the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu (48kg) defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia with a 5-0 scoreline to clinch her first World Championships medal, three-time Asian medallist Saweety (81kg) had to grind hard to secure a 4-3 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Wang Lina of China to clinch her second Worlds medal.

This was both boxers' first World Championships gold.