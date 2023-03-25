22-Year-Old Nitu Ghanghas Becomes 48kg Boxing World Champion

Nitu Ghanghas won her gold medal match with a 5-0 scoreline.
(Photo: BFI)
Kicking off India's gold medal charge, two-time World Youth champion Nitu Ghanghas has won the first of four finals India is in contention in at the 2023 World Boxing Championships.
The 22-year-old defeated two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the final on Saturday.
The young boxer is competing at her second World Championships and had a stellar campaign, recording three victories by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdicts.
