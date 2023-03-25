9 Years After Winning Silver, Saweety Boora Bags Boxing World Championships Gold
Saweety Boora has won her first Boxing World Championship title.
Saweety Boora has bagged India's second gold medal of the 2023 World Championships with a 4-3 win over 2018 World champion Wang Lina of China in the final in New Delhi on Saturday.
This was the 30-year-old's second appearance in a World Championship final after she finished on the losing end of the gold medal match in the 2014 edition.
The bout witnessed some tense moments when the Chinese opponent pushed Saweety, however the referee intervened well on time.
It was a close contest as Wang Lina tried to take the charge but Saweety was well aware of what was coming next and she defended the lead in all three rounds.
In the first two rounds, the Indian won 3-2, and in the last round she had 4-1 result in her favour to bag the gold medal.
Earlier in the day, India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) won the gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0.
