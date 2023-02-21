Boxing Federation of India Appoints Dmitry Dmitruk as New Foreign Coach

Dmitruk’s Appointment Will Bolster India’s Medal Chances at Paris Olympics: BFI President

Speaking on the appointment of Dmitruk, BFI president Ajay Singh said: “We are very happy to announce Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach of the Indian boxing team. Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country.”

“His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefited by his presence,” Singh further added.

The secretary general of the association, Hemanta Kumar Kalita said; “The arrival of Dmitruk as foreign coach is going to provide a massive boost to the country’s boxing team. The federation is confident that he will contribute to our journey with his vast experiences of managing pugilists across all age categories and creating champions and elevating their performances.