Boxing Federation of India Appoints Dmitry Dmitruk as New Foreign Coach

Dmitry Dmitruk has been appointed as a new foreign coach by the BFI.
(Photo: Boxing Federation of India)
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced the appointment of a new foreign coach in Dmitry Dmitruk on Tuesday, 21 February. The veteran coach has been roped in to coach both the men’s and the women’s teams, on a two-year contract.
Prior to arriving in India, Dmitruk has been associated with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as the high-performance coach, whilst he also was the coach of the Irish national junior and youth teams for 12 years.
“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years,” said Dmitruk, following his appointment.
Speaking on the appointment of Dmitruk, BFI president Ajay Singh said: “We are very happy to announce Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach of the Indian boxing team. Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country.”
“His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefited by his presence,” Singh further added.
The secretary general of the association, Hemanta Kumar Kalita said; “The arrival of Dmitruk as foreign coach is going to provide a massive boost to the country’s boxing team. The federation is confident that he will contribute to our journey with his vast experiences of managing pugilists across all age categories and creating champions and elevating their performances.
