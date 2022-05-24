BFI, SAI Felicitate World Championships Medallists Nikhat, Parveen and Manisha

"Our betis (daughters) have made us proud. There was a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to speak about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and now it's bearing fruit. Nikhat said she doesn't want to stop; she wants to win more medals. We need this passion and dedication from you all. We have to keep going forward. You are the inspiration for grassroots athletes. The TOPS scheme has ensured everyone gets the facilities. We must celebrate what we have achieved today but always aim for the next big Championships. Let's bring more medals for India in 2024," the minister said.

BFI president Ajay Singh, secretary general Hemanta Kalita, treasurer Digvijay Singh, vice-president Debojo Maharshi and Sandeep Pradhan, DG SAI were also present on the occasion as they interacted with the boxers and congratulated them on medal-winning feats.

"It's really great that you've done so well at the World Championships but this is not where we have to stop. This entire exercise we have is about the Olympics which are just two years away. Huge vote of thanks to the Ministry of Sports and Sports Authority of India for all their support," Ajay Singh said.