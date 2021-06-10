Asian Games Champion Boxer Dingko Singh Passes Away Aged 42

Ngangom Dingko Singh, an Asian Games gold-medallist in boxing, succumbed to liver cancer on Thursday in Imphal. The Manipur boxer, who was 42 years old, had won gold in bantamweight at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.
Last year, Dingko had tested positive for coronavirus. Though he recovered from the virus, he had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment in January 2020. He even had to sell his house to bear the cost of his treatment.
An Arjuna awardee in 1998, Dingko had been fighting liver cancer since 2018. He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.
Boxer Vijender Singh, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games bronze-medallist, tweeted to pay homage to the late boxer.
In an illustrious career, Dingko had not only brought laurels to the country but also served as an inspiration for the ensuing generations of boxers, including the legendary Mary Kom, Sarita Laishram and Vijender Singh. Tributes poured in from sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh as well.
Published: 10 Jun 2021,09:51 AM IST