Promising Progress for Milkha Singh, Wife Battling Hard: Family

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is responding well to medication, but his wife Nirmal Kaur continues to battle the COVID infection, informed the doctors monitoring the couple. Though she is learnt to be stable as well.

“Very heartening progress for Milkha Ji. He continues to improve. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji continues to battle hard but is stable,” read a statement from the family on Wednesday.

The 1958 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist is under close observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the PGIMER institute.