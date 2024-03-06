Olympics Boxing Qualifiers: Nishant Dev off to a Winning Start, Lakshya Defeated

World Championships bronze medalist Nishant Dev started his campaign at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier with an exciting 3-1 win against British boxer Lewis Richardson.

Playing in the men’s 71kg category, Nishant didn’t take much time to settle in against the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Richardson and went into attacking mode from the word go, winning the first round 4-1. The 23-year-old Indian became even more dominant in the second round with the help of his long reach and delivered some effective right hooks to win the second round 5-0 comfortably.