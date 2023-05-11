World Boxing C’Ships: Deepak, Hussamuddin, Nishant Eye Historic Gold for India

The experienced campaigner hailing from Telangana will potentially go head to head against the 2021 World Championships silver medallist Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan or Munarbek Seitbek-Uulu of Kyrgyztan upon reaching the final.

One of India's upcoming pugilists Nishant Dev (71kg), who has converted his quarter-final finish at the last World Championships to a guaranteed medal at the current edition will square off against the reigning Asian champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals. The Karnal-born pugilist has displayed his supreme ability through his world class performances by notching three wins by unanimous decisions and one by referee stopping the contest (RSC) so far.