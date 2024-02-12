Strandja Memorial Boxing: Amit & Sachin Win Gold as Nikhat Finishes With Silver

Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) nearly pulled off a historic win against China’s Yang Liu. The final went down to the wire with the reigning world champion Yang winning the bout 4-1. Both the boxers were hesitant at the start and did not engage in attack as they waited for each other's move. Arundhati took full advantage of Liu’s lacklustre approach and pocketed the first round 3-2.

The Asian Games gold medallist Yang relied on her experience, employing calculated moves and prioritizing her defence. She strategically scored points at regular intervals, ultimately winning the second and third rounds with identical 4-1 scorelines.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) lost 0-4 to Khodzhiev Anvarzhan of Kyrgyzstan in the final. The crowd witnessed an explosive start as both the boxers tried to earn points early in the match. Barun managed to make a mark in the initial minute but it was the boxer from Kyrgyzstan who was more aggressive among the two. Barun lost the first round 1-4. The Kyrgyz boxer took the challenge head-on in the second round and even forced a countdown against Barun to win it by 5-0.

The Indian boxer did manage to put up a solid fight in the third round winning it by 3-2 but the final verdict went against him.

Rajat (67kg) was the last pugilist in action for Team India against Kazakhstan’s Bekbauov Dulat. The bout was evenly poised throughout as it looked like it could go in anyone’s favour. Both the boxers used their strength and delivered multiple blows at regular intervals. The second and third rounds saw the Kazakh boxer making calculative moves as he scored points regularly which also helped him in the last round, giving him a 3-2 victory in the match.

The Strandja Memorial Tournament is one of Europe’s oldest international sports competitions which saw the participation of over 300 pugilists from 30 countries.