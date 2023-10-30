Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2023: Date, Time, Nominees List & Live Streaming Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2023: Date, Time, Nominees List & Live Streaming Details

Check the date, time, venue, live telecast and live streaming details of the Ballon d'Or ceremony 2023
Shivangani Singh
Sports
Updated:

Everything you need to know about Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2023

Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2023: The Ballon d'Or established in 1956, is one of the most prestigious individual football awards, that can be won by a soccer player each year. Between 2010 and 2015 In an agreement with FIFA, the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year and was known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or. This partnership ended in 2016. The Ballon d’Or is regarded as football’s most prestigious and valuable individual award.

Now, let's have a look at the Ballon d'Or Ceremony date, time, venue, and live streaming details

Ballon d'Or Ceremony Date 2023

The Ballon d’Or ceremony 2023 will be conducted today, on Monday, 30 October 2023 in France.

Ballon d'Or Ceremony Time 2023

The Ballon d’Or 2023 awards ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris at 11:30 PM IST.

Ballon d'Or Ceremony Live Streaming

The Ballon d’Or 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India. The Ballon d’Or ceremony 2023 will be live-streamed for free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel in India.

Ballon d'Or Nominees For 2023

André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina

Published: 30 Oct 2023,07:46 PM IST

