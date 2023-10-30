Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2023: Date, Time, Nominees List & Live Streaming Details

Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2023: The Ballon d'Or established in 1956, is one of the most prestigious individual football awards, that can be won by a soccer player each year. Between 2010 and 2015 In an agreement with FIFA, the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year and was known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or. This partnership ended in 2016. The Ballon d’Or is regarded as football’s most prestigious and valuable individual award.

Now, let's have a look at the Ballon d'Or Ceremony date, time, venue, and live streaming details