Karwa Chauth 2023 Date: History, Timings, Puja & Shubh Muhurat of Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2022: Know the moonrise timing across different cities of India.
Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival of Hindus, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival is mostly observed by married women for the good health, happiness, and longevity of their husbands. Also known as Karva Chauth and Karaka Chaturthi, it is recognised during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. As a part of the ritual, married women keep Nirjala Karwa Chauth Vrat from sunrise to moonrise, and perform special prayers by worshipping Goddess Parvati.
Traditionally, Karwa Chauth fast is kept by married or soon-to-be married women, however, during modern times, husbands and partners have also started keeping the fasts. People must note down that during the Vrat, they are not allowed to eat or drink anything till the appearance of moon. Once the moon appears, Arghya is offered to it with Karva (an earthen pot).
Let us read about the correct date, shubh muhurat, rituals, puja timings, history, and significance of Karwa Chauth 2023 below.
This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in India on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth timings include the following:
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm.
Vrat Time: 6:33 am to 6:15 pm.
Moonrise Time: 8:15 pm.
Chaturthi Tithi Starts: 9:30 pm (31 October).
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 9:19 pm (1 November).
According to Hindu Mythology, the history of Karwa Chauth is vast. Goddess Parvati observed the fast for Lord Shiva to seek him as husband, and ensure his safety. Karwa Chauth fast was also suggested by Lord Krishna to Draupadi because she was worried about the well being of her husband Arjun who went to Nilgiris for meditation. Karva Devi also observed Karwa Chauth Vrat for her husband after he was attacked by a crocodile. Savitri also recognised Karwa Chauth and pledged Lord Yama to return the soul of her husband.
The significance of celebrating Karwa Chauth is to seek blessings of Maa Parvati for the happiness, prosperity, and long life of husbands. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Hindus worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Karwa Mata, and Lord Kartikeya.
Following are some of the main rituals of Karva Chauth 2023.
Solah Shringar: Women dress up in red, wear jewellery, apply sindoor, apply mehndi, and put on make up.
Decoration of Earthen Pots: Women purchase Karva (earthen pots) from market and decorate them. They also put bangles and sweet into this pot.
Wake up early in the morning (before sunrise) and eat Sargi.
Observe fast from sunrise to moonrise.
Perform arghya to moon.
Break fast with the hands of their husbands.
Perform Karva Chauth Puja.
Here is the list of important items for Karwa Chauth 2023:
Sindoor or Kumkum.
2. Milk.
3. Water.
4. Honey.
5. Chandan.
6. Dhoop.
7. Curd.
8. Sugar.
9. Oil lamp (diya).
10. Incense sticks.
11. Roli.
12. Cotton wicks.
13. Matthi for bhog.
14. Kalawa (red thread).
15. Karwa (vessel for water).
16. Kapoor (camphor balls).
17. Channi or strainer to look at the moon.
18. Pink cloth to cover Karwa Chauth ki thali.
19. Money for offering.
