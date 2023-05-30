Thailand Open 2023 Badminton Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, and More

Thailand Open Badminton Tournament 2023 live streaming and telecast details.
(Photo: The Quint)
Now that the Malaysia Masters and Indonesia Masters is over, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is all set to kick start the Thailand Open Badminton 2023 tournament.
From today, Tuesday, 30 May, the 11th tournament of Thailand Open Badminton will take place till 4 June in Bangkok. After the Indonesia Masters and Malaysia Masters, the Thailand Open Badminton, this is the Super 500 event of the season.
In the Men’s Singles draw, Chinese’s Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen will be the top seed while as
Chinese’s Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen will be the top seed in the Men’s Singles in the tournament. World No.2 An Se-young will lead the Women’s Singles draw.
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be seen in action in the upcoming Thailand Open Badminton tournament.
Let us read about the Thailand Open Badminton Tournament 2023 Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Other Details Below.
The Thailand Open Badminton Tournament will start from today on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.
The Thailand Open Badminton Tournament will end on Sunday, 4 June 2023.
The Thailand Open Badminton Tournament will be held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Thailand Open will be live streamed on the BWF TV and official You Tube channel of BWF.
The live telecast of Thailand Open can be watched on the Sports 18-1 channel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)