Thailand Open 2023 Badminton Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, and More

Now that the Malaysia Masters and Indonesia Masters is over, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is all set to kick start the Thailand Open Badminton 2023 tournament.

From today, Tuesday, 30 May, the 11th tournament of Thailand Open Badminton will take place till 4 June in Bangkok. After the Indonesia Masters and Malaysia Masters, the Thailand Open Badminton, this is the Super 500 event of the season.

Chinese’s Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen will be the top seed in the Men’s Singles in the tournament. World No.2 An Se-young will lead the Women’s Singles draw.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be seen in action in the upcoming Thailand Open Badminton tournament.

Let us read about the Thailand Open Badminton Tournament 2023 Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Other Details Below.