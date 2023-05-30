IPL 2023: Full List of Award-Winners After IPL 2023 Final

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Full List of Award-Winners After IPL 2023 Final

Nandini Rikhee
IPL
Updated:

A look at all the players who won an award after the 2023 IPL final.

(Photo: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings won Season 16 of the Indian Premier League after beating Gujarat Titans 5 wickets in the final on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

10 runs were needed off the last two deliveries and Ravindra Jadeja hit the winnings runs in the last-ball finish as he sprinted towards the boundary line to celebrate the win with his team-mates and the fans.

In the presentation ceremony that followed a host of awards were handed out to the top performers of the season with champions Chennai Super Kings bagging a Rs. 20 crore cash prize for their first place finish. Gujarat Titans were given Rs. 12.5 crore for finishing runner-up.

Here's the full list of awards handed out after the 2023 IPL Final

  1. Most valuable player: Shubman Gill 

  2. Gamechanger of the season: Shubman Gill

  3. Purple Cap winner (most wickets): Mohammed Shami (28)

  4. Orange Cap winner (most runs): Shubman Gill (890)

  5. Emerging player of the season: Yashasvi Jaiswal

  6. Fair Play award: Delhi Capitals

  7. Super Striker of the season: Glenn Maxwell (183.48 strike rate) 

  8. Most fours of the season: Shubman Gill (85)

  9. Longest six of the season: Faf Du Plessis (115 m)

  10. Catch of the season: Rashid Khan

  11. Best Venue of the season: Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium

Published: 29 May 2023,04:06 AM IST

