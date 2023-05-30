IPL 2023: Full List of Award-Winners After IPL 2023 Final

A look at all the players who won an award after the 2023 IPL final.
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings won Season 16 of the Indian Premier League after beating Gujarat Titans 5 wickets in the final on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
10 runs were needed off the last two deliveries and Ravindra Jadeja hit the winnings runs in the last-ball finish as he sprinted towards the boundary line to celebrate the win with his team-mates and the fans.
In the presentation ceremony that followed a host of awards were handed out to the top performers of the season with champions Chennai Super Kings bagging a Rs. 20 crore cash prize for their first place finish. Gujarat Titans were given Rs. 12.5 crore for finishing runner-up.
Here's the full list of awards handed out after the 2023 IPL Final
Most valuable player: Shubman Gill
Gamechanger of the season: Shubman Gill
Purple Cap winner (most wickets): Mohammed Shami (28)
Orange Cap winner (most runs): Shubman Gill (890)
Emerging player of the season: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Fair Play award: Delhi Capitals
Super Striker of the season: Glenn Maxwell (183.48 strike rate)
Most fours of the season: Shubman Gill (85)
Longest six of the season: Faf Du Plessis (115 m)
Catch of the season: Rashid Khan
Best Venue of the season: Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium
