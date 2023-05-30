10 Needed Off 2, Jadeja Hits Winning Runs & Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2023

Ten runs, and Mohit Sharma, stood between Chennai Super Kings and a fifth IPL title, late on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja was at the crease, with just 2 more deliveries left in the game and the all-rounder dismissed the first for a six down the ground and then flicked the second for a boundary, to ignite celebrations across the stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings had beaten Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected final that stretched across three days to clinch a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title. And to add to the celebrations across the country, MS Dhoni announced at the post-match presentation that he would try to play another season of the IPL for CSK.