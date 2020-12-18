PV Sindhu Returns to Action With Thailand Open in Busy January

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will return to competitive action in January 2021 where she will be taking part in at least three tournaments.

Sindhu, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group, will be seen in action at the Thailand Open (January 12-17), Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24) and the World Tour Finals in Bangkok, subject to qualification (January 27-31).